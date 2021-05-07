Twitter rolls out new ''Tip Jar'' feature: Here’s how it will reward good tweets

Micro-blogging platform Twitter has come up with a new feature known as `Tip Jar`, which allows people to send money to their favourite users. This feature is not available to everyone yet.

As per Twitter, it is currently rolling out to a limited group of "creators, journalists, experts, and nonprofits." However, anyone using Twitter in English can send tips to eligible accounts.

Users will know the feature is available to them when they receive a prompt from the company. Once a user activates Tip Jar on their account, they will be able to connect it to popular payment platforms such as Cash App, PayPal, Venmo, Patreon, and Bandcamp.

A Twitter user looking to send a tip will click one of those services and be taken to the selected app to make their payment. Android users can also send tips via Tip Jar within Twitter Spaces audio chats. The company states it does not take a cut, as transactions are not going through the company.

Earlier, Twitter allowed large publishing companies to make money from video content via ads and this is the first time it has let regular users monetise their content. Other social media platforms like YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook have long allowed many users to monetise their content if they hit certain viewership or subscriber goals.

