New Delhi: As soon as a Twitter named Rahul Mitra posted a video, it is gone viral on social media. The video is showing the 7-year-old boy doing his father's job as the latter met an accident. The Twitter user was shocked to see the little boy at his doorstep when he had ordered from Zomato.

"This 7-year boy is doing his father's job as his father met with an accident the boy goes to school in the morning and after 6 he works as a delivery boy for @zomato we need to motivate the energy of this boy and help his father to get into feet #zomato," written in the viral tweet.

This 7 year boy is doing his father job as his father met with an accident the boy go to school in the morning and after 6 he work as a delivery boy for @zomato we need to motivate the energy of this boy and help his father to get into feet #zomato pic.twitter.com/5KqBv6OVVG — RAHUL MITTAL (@therahulmittal) August 1, 2022

Though some users supported and praised the boy, a few called it illegal and violated of rules. One Twitter user replied, “Keeping emotions aside. This is illegal..#zomato violation of rules ..he can't drive a two-wheeler and also can't be employed.”