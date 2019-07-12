close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Twitter

Twitter suffers second service disruption in more than one week

Twitter has been undergoing some problems since 2:46 p.m. EDT and more users were alerted with a message saying "something is technically wrong" when they tried to log on.

Twitter suffers second service disruption in more than one week

San Francisco: Twitter users on Thursday found themselves unable to log onto the platform as the US social media giant experienced the second service outage in a little over one week.

Twitter has been undergoing some problems since 2:46 p.m. EDT and more users were alerted with a message saying "something is technically wrong" when they tried to log on, the Xinhua news agency reported.

"IS TWITTER DOWN OR IS IT JUST MINE," asked Twitter user mica@kianscloudy in a tweet, which followed with replies from many users who responded with the same problems.

The service interruption was confirmed on Twitter's status page, which said there was an "active incident" that affected the platform's normal operation.

It was the second time that Twitter reported widespread outages in more than one week after the firm experienced issues with DM delivery and notifications on July 3.

Down Detector, which tracks service interruptions on a variety of sites across the world, posted an increasing number of outage reports since Thursday morning.

Tags:
TwitterTwitter outageTwitter users
Next
Story

Apple temporarily halts its AR, VR dream: Report

Must Watch

PT1M59S

Congress stages protest outside Parliament, alleges democracy undermined in Karnataka and Goa