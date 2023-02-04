topStoriesenglish2569412
Twitter to Now Share Ad Revenue With Blue Users: Musk

In December last year, Twitter had updated the list of features for its Blue service, which mentioned that subscribers of the service will get "prioritised rankings in conversations".

Feb 04, 2023
  • Twitter will now share ad revenue with creators.
  • This feature is for Twitter Blue Verified subscribers.
  • The subscribers can upload up to 60 minutes long video.

New Delhi: Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced that the micro-blogging platform will now share ad revenue with creators who are subscribed to "Twitter Blue Verified" for advertisements that appear in their reply threads.

In a tweet on Friday, Musk said: "Starting today, Twitter will share ad revenue with creators for ads that appear in their reply threads. To be eligible, the account must be a subscriber to Twitter Blue Verified." (Also Read: Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition Design Officially Unveils: Check Price, Launch Date in India, Specifications, and More)

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk's post. While one user asked, "what will the Twitter/Creator revenue split look like?", another commented, "how is this going to look logistically? An ad monetization dashboard for creators?"

In December last year, Twitter had updated the list of features for its Blue service, which mentioned that subscribers of the service will get "prioritised rankings in conversations".

The updated page also mentioned that subscribers can upload videos up to 60 minutes long from around the web at 1080p resolution and 2GB in file size, but also all videos must comply with the company`s rules.

