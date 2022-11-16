Twitter to relaunch $8 Blue subscription service with verification from November 29

San Francisco: Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday said that the microblogging platform will relaunch its $8 Blue subscription service with verification from November 29 - this time more "rock solid".

He also said that with the new release, "changing your verified name will cause loss of checkmark until name is confirmed by Twitter to meet Terms of Service".

Musk had earlier paused Blue service after several fake accounts came up on Twitter, impersonating brands and celebrities.

After facing a barrage of criticism, Twitter stopped the Blue service.

In some bad news for existing verified account holders on Twitter, Musk said that all unpaid legacy Blue checkmarks will be removed in a few months.

Earlier, reports said that legacy verified accounts will not be charged $8.