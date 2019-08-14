close

Twitter to soon let users follow topics

Topics will be curated by Twitter, with individual tweets being identified through machine learning, and for now, only sports-related interests can be followed.

San Francisco: Not just people, Twitter is now testing a way to let users follow topics including sports teams, celebrities and TV shows.

Topics will be curated by Twitter, with individual tweets being identified through machine learning, and for now, only sports-related interests can be followed, The Verge reported on Wednesday.

"Our desire is to be a little bit more ambitious about the level of change that we introduce into the product," Twitter product lead Kayvon Beykpour was quoted as saying.

You will also be able to mute topics.

For example, if you are following a TV show but have not seen the most recent episode, you can temporarily hide tweets about it.

The micro-blogging platform aims to roll out the feature by the end of the year.

"The company is also exploring other features such as a search tool for your direct messages and the ability to reorder photos after you attached them to a tweet," reports CNET.

The edit button, however, is not expected anytime soon.

Twitter revenue grew 18 per cent year-over-year to reach $841 million in the second quarter of 2019, while its average monetisable daily active users (mDAU) hit 139 million.

