हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Twitter

Twitter users can now record GIF from iOS app's camera

To record a GIF in the iOS app, hit the new tweet button, tap the photo icon, then the camera icon, make sure to be on the GIF mode, and press and hold the record button.

Twitter users can now record GIF from iOS app&#039;s camera

San Francisco: Micro-blogging site Twitter has announced a new feature that makes it easier for people to create and share their own
GIFs right from the in-app camera on iOS.

"Ok GIFs aren't new but what *is new* is the option to capture your own using the in-app camera on iOS," the firm said in a statement.

To record a GIF in the iOS app, hit the new tweet button, tap the photo icon, then the camera icon, make sure to be on the GIF mode, and press and hold the record button.

GIFs can't be edited in the Twitter app but they are saved to your phone's camera roll.

Twitter has also announced that it has started testing a new clipping tool for Spaces.

Select hosts on iOS are now able to clip 30 seconds of audio from recorded Spaces to share them with others on Twitter.

All iOS users can now see and listen to the clips on their timelines, while Android and web users will get access soon.

The company said it also plans to roll out the clipping functionality to all users in the future, not just hosts.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TwitterTwitter India
Next
Story

WhatsApp Tips: Here's how to send multiple contacts at once

Must Watch

PT1M58S

Zee Top 10: NATO invites Zelensky.