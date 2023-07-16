trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2636233
Twitter Vs Threads: Meta's App Crosses 150 Million Users In Two Weeks Amid A Usage Drop

Recent information revealed that Threads has gained the largest user presence in specific markets, with India leading the way, accounting for approximately 32 per cent of its downloads. Following India is Brazil, contributing to approximately 22 per cent of Threads' installations, and the US, representing nearly 16 per cent of the total.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 02:15 PM IST|Source: IANS

New Delhi: Meta's Twitter rival Threads has crossed 150 million user sign-ups despite a usage drop. Meta launched Threads on July 5 for iOS and Android users in 100 countries, and it is among the top free apps on the App Store. According to Data.ai, the app has surpassed more than 150 million downloads worldwide, within seven days after its launch.

"It did so 5.5 times faster than the second-fastest to that point, Niantic’s Pokemon GO, which has held the largest app launch title since it debuted in July 2016," the report said.

Completing the top five markets for Threads are Mexico which accounts for 8 per cent of downloads, and Japan with 5 per cent, the report said. Threads surpassed 100 million user sign-ups within five days after its launch. The app crossed 2 million sign-ups in just two hours after launch, 10 million users in seven hours and 30 million in just 12 hours

 

