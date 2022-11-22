Twitter working fine despite sacking over 60 per cent employees; Elon Musk now hiring for THIS role

It has been around a month since Elon Musk took control of Twitter after this $44-billion acquisition. Since then, Musk has tried to bring in several changes and some of them are visible while some are in the process of finalization. Within a week of acquiring Twitter, Musk fired around 50 per cent of staff and since then, several others have either resigned or got sacked for the difference of opinion. It was estimated that Twitter had around 7,000 staff when Musk took over and now it's left with around 2,700 employees. Despite the fact that Musk laid off over 61 per cent of its employees in the last one month, the micro-blogging platform is doing fine for users. According to DownDetector, no outage was detected on Twitter today.

Musk has said that the app is slow in India or for Android users and the team is working to improve the performance. Now, according to reports, Musk is planning to hire people for its engineering and sales teams. At a meeting with employees, Musk said that Twitter is looking for people who are good at coding or writing software. It indicates that there may not be more layoffs at Twitter, however, nothing is certain.

According to reports, nearly 1200 software engineers had resigned from Twitter last week and thus Musk is looking to hire more people in the domain. Last week, Elon Musk asked workers to commit to a more hardcore version of the company or leave.

Musk today said that Twitter added 1.6 million daily active users last week. "Twitter added 1.6M daily active users this past week, another all-time high. This will improve a lot as Twitter becomes fast to use outside of North America, Western Europe & Japan," said Musk.