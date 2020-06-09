हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Twitter

Twitter working on in-app 'request verification' feature

The Twitter verification process was paused in 2017.

Twitter working on in-app &#039;request verification&#039; feature

San Francisco: Waiting for that blue check badge next to your account that verifies that you are the genuine owner of the Twitter account? Twitter is probably working on to bring its verification process back, this time in the simplest form of "Request Verification" right within the app.

According to a tweet by famed reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, there is a "Request Verification" field in the Twitter app in the "personal information" section of the app's settings.

Twitter confirmed Wong's tweet but declined to comment further, reports The Verge. The functionality has not been made public yet.

However, the Twitter help page says its verified account programne is on hold, and "we are not accepting any new requests at this time".

"Twitter is working on "Request Verification," tweeted Wong.

The Twitter verification process was paused in 2017 after the micro-blogging platform was criticized for a blue check to a white supremacist who tweeted disparaging comments about Heather Heyer, a woman killed during the 2017 Charlottesville rally in the US.

"Verification was meant to authenticate identity & voice but it is interpreted as an endorsement or an indicator of importance. We recognize that we have created this confusion and need to resolve it. We have paused all general verifications while we work and will report back soon," the company tweeted in November 2017.

Earlier this year, Twitter began granting blue checks to public health officials to give authenticity to their tweets about Covid-19 pandemic.

TwitterTwitter verificationCOVID-19
