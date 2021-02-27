हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Twitter

Twitter working on new ‘Safety Mode’ feature: Here’s how it will help users auto-block, mute abusive accounts

Twitter has been embroiled in controversies due to the abuse on its platform and has released a number of features over the years to help reduce offensive content, such as letting people hide replies and letting users control who can reply to an individual tweet.

Twitter working on new ‘Safety Mode’ feature: Here’s how it will help users auto-block, mute abusive accounts

Microblogging and social networking platform Twitter is planning to introduce a way for users to automatically block and mute abusive accounts. During its Analyst Day presentation, the social media giant hinted that this new feature will be a toggle for users, who will have the option to turn it on in a new "safety mode."

Twitter described how the toggle will work if users turn it on, "Automatically block accounts that appear to break the Twitter Rules, and mute accounts that might be using insults, name-calling, strong language, or hateful remarks.

"This new safety mode will help Twitter to automatically detect accounts that "might be acting abusive or spammy" and limit how those accounts can engage with your content for seven days.

Twitter has been embroiled in controversies due to the abuse on its platform and has released a number of features over the years to help reduce offensive content, such as letting people hide replies and letting users control who can reply to an individual tweet.

The company also has some automated tools in place to remove abusive tweets, and it said in 2019 that it removes more than 50 percent of abusive tweets before users report them.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TwitterTwitter featuresTweetsabusive tweetsTwitter Safety ModeTwitter rules
Next
Story

Apple Music launches ‘Behind The Songs’ section: Here’s how it highlights the work of songwriters and producers

Must Watch

PT2M38S

Delhi: Massive fire breaks out in toy factory of Pratap Nagar