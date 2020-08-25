हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
UBON

UBON launches new SP-43 Light Up wireless speaker at Rs 1,999

SP-43 Light Up Wireless Speaker offers premium HD sound on the power output of 5W’s.

UBON launches new SP-43 Light Up wireless speaker at Rs 1,999

New Delhi: Consumer electronics and gadgets accessory brand UBON has amped up its wireless portfolio with the launch of all new SP-43 Light Up Wireless Speaker.

The company offers 3 months warranty against manufacturing defects + 3 months extended warranty. The SP-43 Light Up Wireless Speaker is available on all leading e-commerce portals across the country at a price of Rs 1,999.

Powered by a 1200mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery the newly launched speaker offers massive hours of continuous playtime, a company statement said.

It Supports TF-card, FM & USB port function the speaker amplifies sound throughout the room. The speaker comes with the latest Wireless Version Support v5.0 and can be paired via Bluetooth to the soundtrack up to 10 m range. This set includes the portable speaker and a power cord. 

Backed by massive 10 hours battery backup and double LED RGB lights and Belt SP-43 Wireless speaker has strong built, stylish design: featured with an innovative design of multi-colour LED lighting, control single colour or multi-colour lights while the speaker is on. This speaker is a perfect combination of modern design and hi-tech quality.

SP-43 Light Up Wireless Speaker offers premium HD sound on the power output of 5W’s.

“This speaker is proudly Made-In-India and supports the mission of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” Lalit Arora, Co-Founder, UBON said.

 

UBONWireless speaker
