Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's old video giving excel demos as manager goes viral; Netizens say 'Inspiring' - Watch

New Delhi: The inspiration video of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella as a technical markeing manager doing excel demos has gone viral on the Internet, garnering praise and salutation from Netizens for climbing the ladder of success with hard work, sweat and perseverance. The 22-year old video appeared to show a promo video of Satya Nadella as technical marketing manager doing excel demos in 1993 for Microsoft when the company had begun to spread wings globally.

He is now the CEO of $1.8 trillion company Microsoft founded by Bill Gates and Paul Allen. As of now, he is worth $700 million. The Video was shared by the Twitter user named Brandon Arvanaghi on his official Instagram handle. It has so far received 932k views, 826 retweets, 73 quote tweets and 6646 likes.

"Today, he's the CEO of a $1.8 trillion company. In 1993, he was just another middle manager doing Excel demos. Satya Nadella worked at Microsoft for 22 years. He climbed the ladder. And is worth ~$700 million today. There are many ways to win," Brandon tweeted with the video.

A twitter user asked how he could find these old clips. Answering that question, Brandon replied lightly lack of social life mostly.

Another user called it so endearing. A Twitter user named Sophia Deng said it too cool and the glimpses into how Nadella started was inspiring.

Satya Nadella is an Indian-American business executive. He is the executive chairman and CEO of Microsoft, succeeding Steve Ballmer in 2014 as CEO. On 4 February 2014, Nadella was announced as the new CEO of Microsoft, the third CEO in the company's history, following Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer