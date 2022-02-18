हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Elon Musk

UK man leaves Elon Musk behind to become world's richest man for 7 minutes, here's how

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk is currently the world’s richest man, with a wealth of more than $200 billion. 

UK man leaves Elon Musk behind to become world&#039;s richest man for 7 minutes, here&#039;s how

New Delhi: Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk is currently the world’s richest man, with a wealth of more than $200 billion. However, a UK man, Max Fosh, toppled Musk to become the world’s richest person, with a net worth of more than double that of Musk’s wealth. 

But his happiness was short-lived as he lost the title of the world’s richest person to Musk in just a matter of seven minutes. Fosh made a video on YouTube to explain how he became the world’s richest person for a brief. He uploaded the video with the description ‘Come at me Elon’ and uploaded it on its YouTube channel. 

“If I created and registered a company with 10 billion shares with about unlimited money limited and sold one share for 50 pounds as an investment opportunity, that would legally value my company at 500 billion pounds, technically,” he said in the video.  

He added that the sum would make him the richest man in the world absolutely decimating my nearest rival Elon Musk. His YouTube video is now viral on social media platforms. On YouTube alone, the video has more than 5.75 lakh views so far. 

However, there’s a catch. He pointed out that if he continued the way he earns money, he could get accused of “fraudulent activities”, adding “That is not good.” In the video, he explained how he created the company - Unlimited Money Limited. 

In the company registration process, he mentioned “making money” under the section – “What will the company be doing?” He mockingly named the company 'Unlimited Money Ltd'. 

"In the UK, it's quite easy to set up a company. There's something called the company's house, and you essentially fill a form," Fosh said. He then decided to create 10 billion shares of the company. Also Read: Bank latest Fixed Deposit (FD) rates 2022: SBI vs HDFC Bank vs Axis Bank vs Canara Bank FD rates comparison

Explaining his thought process he said if he had created and registered a company with 10 billion shares, and then sold one of those shares for 50 pounds. In this way, his firm would be legally valued at 500 billion pounds, thus making him the richest man in the world, absolutely decimating his nearest rival Elon Musk. Also Read: India's UPI digital payments now acceptable in Nepal: 5 key points

