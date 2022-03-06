हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Russia-Ukraine conflict

Ukraine president spoke to Elon Musk, will get more Starlink internet terminals

"Talked to Elon Musk. I`m grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds," Zelenskiy tweeted. 

Ukraine president spoke to Elon Musk, will get more Starlink internet terminals

New Delhi: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday he had spoken to SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk and announced the country would receive more of its Starlink satellite internet terminals next week.

"Talked to Elon Musk. I`m grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds," Zelenskiy tweeted. 

Musk said on Thursday that Starlink was the only non-Russian communications system still working in some parts of Ukraine in the wake of Russia’s invasion. Also Read: THIS Rs 2 coin can give you Rs 5 lakhs, here's how

He had also said that Starlink has been told by some governments (not Ukraine) to block Russian news sources. We will not do so unless at gunpoint. “Sorry to be a free speech absolutist,” he added. Also Read: Social Media Detox: Using Facebook for hours? Here's how to set timely reminders

 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Russia-Ukraine conflictRussia-Ukraine warVladimir PutinWorld war 3StarlinkElon Musk
Next
Story

Social Media Detox: Using Facebook for hours? Here's how to set timely reminders

Must Watch

PT13M52S

Turkish President Erdogan and President Putin held talks