Ukraine president spoke to Elon Musk, will get more Starlink internet terminals

New Delhi: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday he had spoken to SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk and announced the country would receive more of its Starlink satellite internet terminals next week.

"Talked to Elon Musk. I`m grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds," Zelenskiy tweeted.

Musk said on Thursday that Starlink was the only non-Russian communications system still working in some parts of Ukraine in the wake of Russia’s invasion. Also Read: THIS Rs 2 coin can give you Rs 5 lakhs, here's how

He had also said that Starlink has been told by some governments (not Ukraine) to block Russian news sources. We will not do so unless at gunpoint. “Sorry to be a free speech absolutist,” he added. Also Read: Social Media Detox: Using Facebook for hours? Here's how to set timely reminders

Starlink has been told by some governments (not Ukraine) to block Russian news sources. We will not do so unless at gunpoint. Sorry to be a free speech absolutist. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2022

Live TV

#mute