UMANG App international version launched; to benefit NRIs, Indian tourists abroad, international students

New Delhi: Marking the occasion of 3 years of UMANG, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Communications and Law & Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad has launched the international version of the UMANG App.

UMANG’s international version has been launched for select countries that include USA, UK, Canada, Australia, UAE, Netherlands, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand.

It will help Indian international students, NRIs and Indian tourists abroad, to avail government of India services, anytime. It will also help in taking India to the world through ‘Indian Culture’ services available on UMANG and create interest amongst foreign tourists to visit India, Ministry of Electronics & IT said.

The international version of the UMANG App can be downloaded by going to the Play Store of specific countries. The cultural portfolio available on UMANG will be extremely useful for Indians abroad to pass on information on Indian culture and heritage to the next generation, Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

The UMANG mobile app (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) is a Government of India all-in-one single, unified, secure, multi-channel, multi-lingual, multi-service mobile app, providing access to high impact services of various Government of India Departments and State Governments.

Live TV

#mute

UMANG has now grown to provide 2039 services (373 from 88 Central departments, 487 from 101 departments of 27 States and 1,179 services for utility bill payments) and the count is galloping ahead!Over 3 years, UMANG has reached a level of more than 3.75 crore downloads.