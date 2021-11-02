Unbelievable! Apple iPhones to soon detect car accidents, call for emergency

New Delhi: As early as next year, Apple iPhones may have a revolutionary function that can save lives. Newer iPhones may soon be able to detect abrupt car crashes and initiate emergency calls, similar to the fall detection capability that Apple included on the Apple Watch Series 4 timepieces.

According to a new report from the Wall Street Journal, Apple could deliver this "crash detection" technology to iPhones as early as next year. It will be powered by the phone's sensors and algorithms that Apple has been working on.

For years, the Cupertino-based firm has purportedly been working on a crash detection technology. Apple has been gathering data from iPhone and Apple Watch users who have chosen to remain anonymous. Over 10 million suspected automobile crashes have been spotted by the company, with over 50,000 of them accompanied by a 911 call.

This information was utilised by Apple to improve its algorithm, and it might now be used to fuel the iPhone crash detection feature, which uses sensors and GPS data to identify a sudden loss of momentum and combine it with other criteria to initiate a 911 call.

Google's personal safety app added a similar feature for the Pixel 3 and 4 series, which performs the same thing by recognising car crashes and informing emergency personnel.

The Apple Watch Series 4 also employs a combination of sensor data and algorithms to recognise when a user has fallen or collapsed, and it will automatically contact emergency services and your loved ones if users don't answer to a prompt within a particular time frame.

