Unbelievable! Apple Watch saved a 25-year-old running coach’s life

Can you even imagine that an Apple Watch has the potential to save a man’s life? The story starts when a 25-year-old sales specialist and running coach Brandon Schneider from Long Island received help on time as he was wearing an Apple Watch.

According to a report, Schneider was said to be in the emergency room, and while using the bathroom, he fell down on the ground. Luckily, the Apple Watch’s fall detection feature quickly analyzed the situation and alerted the emergency services along with his father who was with Schneider at the time.

“I remember washing my hands and thinking to myself, is something going to happen," Schneider said in the report. “My Apple Watch detected a hard fall, and I did not respond to the haptic message that requires a response within 45 seconds."

The CT scans revealed that Schneider suffered from a fractured skull and multiple hematomas that were growing in size. The 25-year-old underwent brain surgery and woke up four days later.

“Those who have an Apple watch, may be able to set up their emergency contacts, which I don’t know what sparked the idea in me sometime before this incident occurred to make sure I had that setup, but I want to encourage people to do that," he added.

Apple launched the fall detection feature on the Apple Watch with the Apple Watch Series 4 in 2018.

