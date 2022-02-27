Unbelievable! iPhone lost for 10 years taken out from toilet after weird noise

New Delhi: After hearing an odd noise coming from the bathroom, a woman who had lost her iPhone ten years ago discovered it within the toilet.

Becki Beckmann, who lives in Maryland, misplaced her Apple iPhone a decade ago. She was "quite confused" when it went missing on Halloween night in 2012 because she hadn't gone somewhere where it could have been stolen.

She stated on Facebook that she "replaced it, went on, whatever."

"It was mysterious, but it was gone," she wrote.

When she and her husband flushed the toilet last week, they heard a "banging sound."

"At first, we blamed it on the toilet being old or the house being poorly built," she explained.

Her husband made the decision to unblock it.

After a while, Becki's husband ran outside to inform her she "wouldn't believe what he found in our toilet."

He had discovered the lost iPhone down within the toilet's pipes.

She posted photos of the phone's back casing being lifted, revealing the technology inside.

"This was so, so different from what I expected," Becki added.

The post has gone viral, with amazed netizens wondering how their toilet was not clogged.

"There's no chance it was stuck in your toilet for ten years and never caused an issue until it started making a sound," one person said. Another person stated, "How come you haven't experienced any clogging? My townhome gets one baby wipe in its pipe, and I get all of the sh*t from my neighbours in my laundry room."

"Now how come my glass screen cracks when I even look at it funny, but you can literally sh*t on yours for years and it's perfect?" remarked a third user.

