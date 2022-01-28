Union Budget 2022 can be seen on Android and iOS mobile app, here's how

New Delhi: With the Union Budget 2022-23, the Finance Ministry is taking a step in the right way by turning paperless. The ministry has launched a new tool that allows the budget to be presented nearly quickly. Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Union Budget 2022-23 on February 1. The new software is already available for download on the Google Play Store for Android and the Apple App Store for iOS.

The Union Budget will be delivered in a paperless format for the first time. Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public can now access Budget papers with ease thanks to the new "Union Budget Mobile App." After the budget presenting process in Parliament is completed on February 1, the Union Budget 2022-23 will be available on the mobile app.

The multilingual (English and Hindi) mobile app is available for Android and iOS. Because numerous bad actors would attempt to clone and masquerade as this new software, users should double-check that the app's publisher is the National Informatics Centre.

The app can also be downloaded on the Union Budget Web Portal, according to a statement from the finance ministry (www.indiabudget.gov.in). The general public will be able to obtain the budget materials through the Union Budget Web Portal (www.indiabudget.gov.in).

The Constitution mandates that the mobile App provide access to 14 Union Budget papers, including the Budget Speech, Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill, and others.

The new programme gives users access to 14 Union Budget papers, including the Budget Speech, Annual Financial Statement (also known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill, and other constitutionally mandated documents. All of the documents are available in PDF format.

Another budget ritual was also altered by the finance ministry. The "Halwa ritual," which takes place every year before the budget, will now consist solely of sweets. This ceremony is held to commemorate the completion of the Union Budget process. After the budget is prepared, the main staff goes through "lock-in" at their workplaces.

The ministry claims that in order to keep the Budget's confidentiality, the individuals involved in its preparation are "locked in." All officials are housed at the Budget Press, which is located inside North Block, during the period leading up to the presentation of the Union Budget.

