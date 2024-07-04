UPI In UAE: Indian Travellers Can Use QR Codes For Transactions– Details Here

New Delhi: NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) has partnered with Network International to bring a significant advancement in digital payments to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This collaboration aims to enable QR code-based Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payment. This will allow Indian tourists and NRIs with Indian bank accounts to conveniently use UPI for transactions throughout the UAE.

This move will guarantee secure and easy transactions for Indian tourists and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) across Network International’s extensive merchant network in the UAE, as per statement from NPCI International. (Also Read: Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget May Bring Relief For India's Senior Citizens)

Network International is a top player in digital commerce in the Middle East and Africa which supports over 60,000 merchants with more than 200,000 point-of-sale (POS) terminals. These merchants operate in various sectors including retail, hospitality, transport and supermarkets which makes UPI payments widely accessible throughout the UAE.

This expansion targets the increasing number of Indian tourists visiting the UAE which is expected to reach 5.29 million by the end of the year due to business and leisure travel. (Also Read: Credit Card Update: Why HDFC, Axis Bank, Other Banks Customers Can't Make Credit Card Bill Payments Using CRED, PhonePe, Paytm? EXPLAINED)

Using UPI for transactions in the UAE will be simple for Indian tourists and NRIs:

- Check Merchant Compatibility: Look for merchants displaying the UPI logo to ensure they support UPI-enabled payments.

- Scan the QR Code: Use your UPI-enabled mobile app to scan the QR code displayed at the merchant's POS terminal.

- Enter Payment Amount: Input the transaction amount you wish to pay and review the details before proceeding.

- Complete the Transaction: Securely confirm the payment by entering your UPI PIN, ensuring a smooth and safe payment experience.

Currently, payments through UPI can be made outside India in countries such as Nepal, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, UAE, Singapore, France, and Bhutan.