VI Launches Rs 296 Plan, Offers 25GB Monthly Data, Unlimited Calls

New Delhi: The new Rs 296 prepaid package from Vodafone Idea (Vi) does not include daily data benefits because the business only provides one month's worth of data at once. Vi's latest recharge pack includes calling and SMS capabilities as well. A comparable package is also provided by Airtel and Reliance Jio, but with some extra perks. Here is all the information you require.

The new Vodafone Idea Rs 296 prepaid recharge bundle includes 100 daily SMS and unlimited voice calling to all networks. Also, users receive 25GB of total data, and there is no daily data cap.

This implies that users need to exercise some caution when watching TV shows or other content because they risk using up all of their data well before the month is out. If you have Wi-Fi at your house, this won't be a problem.

Keep in mind that if you use up all the benefits after using up the supplied mobile data, the telecom operator will charge you 50 paise per MB and there will also be costs for SMS. Once purchased, the prepaid plan is good for 30 days.

There isn't an OTT subscription included in the box. Those who desire the calling capability and a small amount of data for a month are the major target audience.