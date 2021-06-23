Vi launches Rs 447 plan offering no daily cap, high-speed data, check validity, other details

New Delhi: Following in the footsteps of Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi) has rolled out a new prepaid plan offering no daily limit of data with a total of 50GB of high-speed internet.

No cap on daily data limit

Vi’s latest plan, which is priced at Rs 447, offers 50GB of data which can be utilised with no daily limit. This means that you get truly unlimited data, and you can consume high-speed data without giving two hoots about the 1GB or 1.5GB cap which tags along with other prepaid plans.

Unlimited calls on Vi’s Rs 447 plan

Besides the no-daily cap limit, the Rs 447 pack offers unlimited calls to any network in India, along with 100 SMS messages per day. The latest offering of the Vodafone Idea (Vi) comes with a 60 days validity.

Other tons of benefits offered by Vodafone Idea

Customers can also avail unlimited access to a slew of OTT subscription plans, along with other subscriptions to live TV and news content.

How to recharge?

As of now, the Rs 447 plan is available for recharge only on VI’s mobile app, which means that you use the app to avail the benefits of the plan. OnlyTech spotted the prepaid plan first.

Airtel offering a similar plan at Rs 456

Vi's rival Bharti Airtel is offering a similar package at just Rs 456. The prepaid plan offers a 50GB limit on high-speed internet, along with unlimited free calling and 100 SMSs per day.