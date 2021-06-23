Twitter lets iOS users share tweets directly on Instagram Stories, check steps here

New Delhi: Twitter is rolling out a new feature to its iOS app that will let users add tweets to their Instagram Stories in a few simple steps.

The latest update is expected to save users space on their camera roll from getting clogged with screenshots of tweets meant to be shared on the Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform.

How to share tweets on Instagram Stories?

You can easily share your tweet to your Instagram Stories. The steps are quite simple and similar to how you share your IG Stories on Facebook.

1. Just select any tweet.

2. Tap on the share button

3. Tap on Instagram Stories.

4. Your story will be shared to your Instagram Stories.

However, you may note that Twitter will seek permission before launching the Instagram app. The tweet on Instagram Stories appears with neatly rounded corners and a pleasant card-like design. Also Read: PlayStation 5 big update! Restocks sold out in a snap, check next possible sale date

Internet researcher Jane Manchun Wong noted that once you share a tweet on IG Stories, the card doesn`t really give you an option of opening the tweet on Twitter. This means that if you want to open or interact with that tweet, you`ll still have to open the Twitter app and search your way through.

Moreover, users with the protected tweets feature enabled won’t be able to share their tweets on Instagram stories. Also Read: Vodafone Idea offers Rs 75 recharge pack for low income users – Check voice, data benefits, validity and more

- With inputs from Ani.