Vodafone Idea

Vi (Vodafone Idea) launches Wi-Fi calling service in India; check details

Vodafone Idea launched much-awaited ‘Wi-Fi Calling‘ or ‘VoWi-Fi‘ service in India. The service will be available only in Maharashtra & Goa and Kolkata circles at the launch.

Vi (Vodafone Idea) launches Wi-Fi calling service in India; check details

New Delhi: Vodafone Idea launched much-awaited ‘Wi-Fi Calling‘ or ‘VoWi-Fi‘ service in India on Tuesday (December 15).

The Vi Wi-Fi Calling service will be available only in two circles- Maharashtra & Goa and Kolkata circles at the launch. Vi is likely to launch the service in other circles in a phased manner.

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, top two telcos launched their Wi-Fi calling service a year ago.

As per Telecom Talk report, the launch of Vi Wi-Fi Calling is confirmed by the company’s customer support team on Twitter.

The Vi Wi-Fi Calling service will be available only in two circles at the launch- Maharashtra & Goa and Kolkata. This is very much similar to how Airtel launched its VoWi-Fi Calling service initially in December 2019.

Vi has been testing the Wi-Fi Calling service for quite some time. In fact, reports emerged at the beginning of 2019 stated Vi would launch Wi-Fi Calling feature ahead of other telcos. The launch got postponed due to network integration of Vodafone- Idea.

