Viral Trend On X: What Is ‘Click Here’ Feature; BJP And AAP Join Bandwagon

New Delhi: Almost every time, social media surprises netizens with amazing trends. The latest sensation on X (formerly known as Twitter) has caught everyone's attention with the viral "Click Here" trend. Meanwhile, other netizens have been joining the bandwagon of this buzzing trend.

The new trend 'Click Here' on X features an arrow pointing to the bottom left corner, prompting users to click on the 'ALT Text' button. Notably, major political parties such as the Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Aadmi Party have actively engaged in the trend through their official X pages.

It is worth noting that the political party BJP incorporated its campaign slogan for the upcoming Lok Sabha election within the alt text section of its “Click Here” post. On the other hand, AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) utilized the trend to promote an upcoming rally at Ramlila Maidan. (Also Read: Elon Musk’s X Is Testing ‘Adult Content’ Communities Feature For Users)

Do you know what exactly is driving this trend? Let's delve into the details.

'Click Here' Trend:

This trend focuses on the ALT Text button, which is an accessibility feature on X. It enables users to add descriptions to images, assisting visually challenged individuals through text-to-speech recognition and Braille language. The alt text feature supports photo descriptions of up to 420 characters and was introduced on X in 2016.

Let's have a quick look at the examples