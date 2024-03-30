Elon Musk’s X Is Testing ‘Adult Content’ Communities Feature For Users

New Delhi: X, formerly known as Twitter is currently experimenting with a new feature that allows users to form or join communities centered around "adult content" or other material deemed "not safe for work" (NSFW).

Users on X can now designate their created communities as containing "adult-sensitive content" in the settings, according to screenshots discovered by Daniel Buchuk an analyst at Watchful, who monitors app development testing. Groups that are labeled will have an "adult content" tag. If a community is not properly labeled, certain content might be filtered or deleted, according to the rules depicted in the screenshots.

Communities on X can be private, and the platform will mandate age verification for groups that include adult content, as indicated by the rules. Presently, X's guidelines prohibit graphic media, adult nudity, and sexual behavior for users under 18 or those who haven't provided their birth date on their profile.

Dong Wook Chung, a senior software engineer at X, mentioned in a post on Thursday that the new label is. "about making communities safer for everyone" and that "only users who have specified their age will be able to search communities with NSFW content."