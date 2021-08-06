Virgin Galactic is offering 2 flight tickets to space for free! Check offer, flight price, other details

New Delhi: Virgin Galactic has reopened the sales of tickets to one of its spacecraft that will fly to space in the coming future. The Richard Branson-led space-tech company is selling the tickets starting from $450,000, Virgin Galactic announced on Thursday (August 6). The new price is almost double what Virgin Galactic was selling the tickets to space between 2005 and 2014.

Notably, during those years, Virgin Galactic was selling the tickets at around $200,000 to $250,000. Around 600 space enthusiasts had booked flight tickets during those years.

The increase in the prices could have been because of the successful flight of Virgin Galactic’s founder Richard Branson last month. Branson had taken a flight to space on July 11, nine days earlier than Blue Origin founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos went to space on July 20.

In a statement, CEO Michael Colglazier said that the company is excited to announce the reopening of sales effective that day (August 5). "As we endeavour to bring the wonder of space to a broad global population, we are delighted to open the door to an entirely new industry and consumer experience."

Virgin Galactic’s next test flight is scheduled for September 2021. Members of the Italian Air Force are likely to be a part of the test flight.

Virgin Galactic’s first commercial flight date

Virgin Galactic’s first commercial flight date is expected to take off in the third quarter of 2022, CEO Colglazier had recently announced in an earnings call. Customers can book a single seat, seats for couples, friends and families. The company is also offering customers to book all the seats on the flight. Also Read: Oppo Reno 6 4G launched at Rs 26,700: Check features, colours and more

How to get free space flight ticket?

Virgin Galactic is running an early bird offer wherein it’s offering two free seats on one of its commercial flights to space. If you are planning to participate in the offer, then you can register yourself on the official website. The registrations till September 1. Also Read: Ola Electric bike versus Simple One: Compare top speed, range, and features before booking