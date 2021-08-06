Ola Electric bike versus Simple One: Compare top speed, range, and features before booking

New Delhi: Ola Electric and Simple Energy appear to be set to change the dynamics of the electric vehicle industry with the launch of their electric bikes on the 75th Independence Day, which is on August 15. Ola Electric opened the bookings of its electric two-wheeler a few weeks back and has received an impressive response from customers. The electric manufacturing arm of Ola is taking Rs 499 as a booking fee from its customers.

On the other hand, Simple Energy hasn’t started taking bookings for its electric bike named Simple One. However, the upcoming bike is expected to give Ola’s electric bike a run for its money, thanks to the impressive range, as claimed by the company.

Range comparison of Ola Electric and Simple One

Suhas Rajkumar, Founder, and, CEO of Simple Energy, has claimed that the Simple One electric scooter will offer a range of 240 km on a single charge -- one of the highest ranges offered by electric bikes in India.

While Ola Electric is yet to confirm the range of its electric bike, reports suggest that the yet-to-be-launched two-wheeler will allow riders to travel up to 150 km on a single charge. The firm, however, has revealed that the bike will offer a range of 75 km with 18 minutes of charging using its fast charger.

Price comparison of Ola Electric and Simple One

Ola Electric claims that the bike will be launched at an aggressive price point. Reports suggest that the electric two-wheeler could launch at a price range between Rs 80,000 to Rs 1,00,000.

On the other hand, Simple One might launch at around Rs 1,10,000 - Rs 1,20,000 on August 15, 2021.

Top speed comparison of Ola Electric and Simple One

Ola Electric is likely to be launch in three variants: a base model with a top speed of 45kmph, a mid variant with a top speed of 70kmph, and the top model offering a top speed of 95kmph.

In comparison, Simple One is said to be offering a top speed of about 100 kmph, thanks to its 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery. The firm claims that the bike can go from 0 kmph to 50 kmph in 3.6 seconds.

