Vivo T1 5G smartphone with 6.58- inch FHD+ launched in India: Price, specs, features

New Delhi: Vivo has launched the Vivo T1 5G smartphone in India. Vivo T1 5G will be the first smartphone in the brand’s Series T in India, the Chinese smartphone maker announced.

Vivo T1 5G Specs

Vivo T1 5G comes packed with a 6.58- inch FHD+ in-cell display offering a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 240 Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery that offers support for 18W Fast Charge. The device also functions as a power bank using the reverse charging feature.

Vivo T1 5G Performance

Vivo T1 5G packs up to 8GB and 128GB ROM and runs on the FunTouch OS 12. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G mobile platform with a 6nm chipset. For gamers, the smartphone offers an Ultra Game Mode 2.0 and a Multi Turbo 5.0 for enhanced data connectivity.

Vivo T1 5G Design

Vivo said that the company has designed the latest Vivo T1 5G smartphone to cater to the needs of aspirational Gen Z users and young millennials. The smartphone’s slim design - 8.25mm with a 2.5D flat frame - makes the device appealing.

Vivo T1 5G Camera

The Vivo T1 5G smartphone packs a 50MP primary sensor, coupled with a 2MP super macro camera, and also a 2MP bokeh camera. Users can utilise camera features such as Super Night Mode, Multi-Style Portrait, and Rear Camera Eye Autofocus to take photos as per their preference. In the front, the smartphone packs a 16MP selfie camera that can offer picture-perfect selfies.

Vivo T1 5G Availability

Vivo T1 5G has been launched in two colours- Starlight Black and Rainbow Fantasy. The smartphone is available on Vivo India's official e-commerce store, Flipkart and partner offline outlets.

Vivo T1 5G Price

The price of the base model of the Vivo T1 5G (4 GB + 128 GB) is Rs 15,990 while the 6GB + 128 GB variant is selling at Rs 16,990. The 8 GB + 128 GB variant is available at Rs 19,990.

