Lava Yuva 3 Launched In India at Rs 6,799; Check Specs, Camera, And More

New Delhi: Indian smartphone manufacturer Lava has finally launched its new budget smartphone, the Yuva 3, in India. The handset runs Android 13 out-of-the-box and will receive the latest Android 14 update. Notably, the company introduced the Lava Yuva 3 for Indian consumers after releasing the Lava Yuva 3 Pro.

Lava announced that its latest flagship, 'Yuva 3,' is designed for users who seek a basic smartphone with good storage, processor, and smart charging capabilities. The phone is available in three colour options: Galaxy White shades, Cosmic Lavender, and Eclipse Black.

The smartphone is scheduled to go on sale on Amazon from February 7 onwards. Additionally, customers can purchase the smartphone on the Lava e-store and the company's retail stores starting from February 10.

Yuva 3: Maxx Storage, Maxx Fun!

Starting 6,799/-



✅ 64/128GB UFS 2.2 ROM

✅ 4GB RAM + 4GB Virtual RAM

✅ 18W Fast Charging & 5000mAh Battery



Available on Amazon.

Sale Starts from 7th Feb, 12 PM#Yuva3 #LavaMobiles #ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/XDoGuIRexp — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) February 4, 2024

Now, let's delve into the specifications of the Lava Yuva 3 budget smartphone

Lava Yuva 3 Display

The Lava Yuva 3 features a vibrant 6.5-inch HD+ punch-hole display, offering a delightful visual experience with its impressive 90Hz refresh rate.

Lava Yuva 3 Chipset

This smartphone is powered by the robust Unisoc T606 Octa-core SoC, ensuring smooth and efficient performance.

Lava Yuva 3 Camera

It boasts a sophisticated 13MP triple AI system for its rear setup, while the front is equipped with a 5MP camera dedicated to capturing stunning selfies. (Also Read: Meta's X Rival Threads Has 130 Million Active Users Now

Lava Yuva 3 Battery

The handset is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, complemented by 18W charging technology, ensuring a reliable and fast-charging experience.

Lava Yuva 3 Price

For those considering storage options, the Lava Yuva 3 is available in two variants - the 4GB + 64GB model priced at Rs 6,799, and the 4GB + 128GB variant priced at Rs. 7,299.

Lava Yuva 3 Connectivity

The device ensures seamless connectivity with 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C. (Also Read: Apple Gears Up For Foldable Future: Report Indicates Entry Into Foldable Device Market by 2027)