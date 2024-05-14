Vivo X100s And Vivo X100s Pro Launched With Android 14; Check Specs, Price And Other Details

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has rolled out the Vivo X100 series smartphone range in the Chinese market. The series includes Vivo X100s, Vivo X100s Pro and Vivo X100 Ultra. Notably, the Vivo X100s and Vivo X100s Pro smartphones are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor and 100-watt wired fast charging. Meanwhile, the Vivo X100 Ultra smartphone is powered by Qualcomm chip.

The Vivo X100 series is available for pre-order in China via the official Vivo store.

All the variants of the smartphones will go on sale on May 17 at 9 am local time (6:30 am IST). The Vivo X100s is offered in Qingyun (green), Bai Yueguang (white), Space Grey, and Titanium colour options. The Vivo X100s Pro comes in Bai Yueguang (white), Chen Yehei (black), and Titanium colour options.

Vivo X100s And Vivo X100s Pro Storage Options:

The Vivo X100s is offered in 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB. Meanwhile, the Vivo X100s Pro is offered in 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB storage options. (Also Read: Google Pixel 8a First Sale In India Starts Today Via Flipkart; Check Specifications, Price And Bank Offers)

Vivo X100s And Vivo X100s Pro Price:

For the 12GB + 256GB option, the Vivo X100s is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,100). The 16GB + 256GB variant is priced at CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 50,800) and 16GB + 512GB, 16GB + 1TB carries a price tag of CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 54,200) and CNY 5,199 (roughly Rs. 60,000), respectively.

For the 12GB + 256GB storage option, the Vivo X100s Pro is priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 57,700). The 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB storage variant is priced at CNY 5,599 (roughly Rs. 64,600) and CNY 6,199 (roughly Rs. 71,500), respectively.

Vivo X100s And Vivo X100s Pro Specs:

Both smartphones feature a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits of peak brightness. The handsets run on Android 14 out of the box and the skin on top is OriginOS 4. Both the variants are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset.

The Vivo X100s is loaded with a 5,100mAh battery and 100W charging support. Meanwhile, the Vivo X100s Pro is loaded with a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support. (Also Read: OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Smartphone Receives Price Cut On Amazon; Check New Price, Discount Offers)

In the camera department, the Vivo X100s smartphone packs a 50MP (OIS)+64MP (3x optical zoom)+50MP (ultrawide) triple camera setup. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32MP sensor on the front. The Vivo X100s Pro smartphone is packed with a 50MP (OIS)+ 50MP (4.3x optical zoom)+ 50MP (ultrawide) triple rear camera setup.

