Google Pixel 8a First Sale In India Starts Today Via Flipkart; Check Specifications, Price And Bank Offers

New Delhi: The Google Pixel 8a, which was launched last week, is all set to go on its first sale in the Indian market. The premium smartphone is offered in four colour options: Porcelain, Aloe, Bay, and Obsidian. It is available in two storage options: 128GB or 256 GB.

The sale in the Indian market started at 6.30 am on Flipkart. The Google Pixel 8a is powered by the same Tensor G3 chip that powers the other two smartphones in the series, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The Pixel 8a smartphone is packed with the Gemini, Google's integrated AI assistant which lets you type, talk, and add images for a variety of tasks.

Google Pixel 8a Price And Bank Offers:

For the 8GB+128GB base model, the smartphone is priced at Rs 52,999 and the 8GB+256GB version costs Rs 59,999. To recall, the price of the Google Pixel 7a starts at Rs 43,999. Hence, the newly launched Google Pixel 8a is costlier than Pixel 7a. (Also Read: Poco F6 India Launch Date Confirmed, POCO F6 Pro To Make Global Debut; Check Expected Specs)

Consumers can enjoy an instant discount of Rs 4,000 for ICICI Bank credit card holders. Meanwhile, there are no-cost EMI options, and exchange offers up to Rs 9,000 off.

Google Pixel 8a Specifications:

The smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2000 nits peak brightness. It is loaded with a 4,492mAh battery with 27W fast charging and wireless Qi charging support.

The phone is equipped with popular AI feature which includes Magic Editor, Audio Magic Eraser, and an Ultra HDR mode as well.

The dual-camera setup includes a 64MP wide camera with up to 8x Super Res Zoom Optical and Electronic Image Stabilisation and a 13MP ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree field of view. For selfies and video chats, there is a 13MP shooter on the front.