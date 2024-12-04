Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro India Launch Date Confirmed; Check Expected Specs, Price And Availability

Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro India Launch: Chinese smartphone giant Vivo has officially announced the launch date for its Vivo X200 series in India, which includes the Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro. The announcement comes after dedicated microsites went live on Flipkart and Amazon, revealing key details about the upcoming lineup.

The Vivo X200 series is originally unveiled in China in October and recently launched globally in Malaysia. To recall, the Vivo X100 lineup debuted in the country in January this year. The Vivo X200 will also come in Natural Green colour and The Vivo X200 Pro will also come in Titanium Grey. The Vivo X200 series may come with an Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 custom skin.

Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro India Launch Date And Availability

Vivo has confirmed that the X200 series will launch in India on December 12 at 12:00 PM. Notably, the Vivo X200 Pro will feature India's first 200-megapixel Zeiss APO telephoto camera, highlighting the brand’s focus on innovative imaging technology. The phones will be available for purchase through Flipkart, Amazon, the Vivo India online store, and offline retail outlets starting mid-December, as the company claims.

Vivo X200 Specifications (Expected)

The Vivo X200 is expected to feature a 6.67-inch display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring vibrant visuals and fluid performance. Under the hood, it is powered by the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, delivering top-tier performance for demanding tasks and seamless multitasking. The handset is expected to be powered by a 5,800mAh battery, promising extended usage on a single charge.

The Vivo X200 has a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto lens. For selfies and video chats, there could be a 32MP snapper on the front.

Vivo X200 Pro Specifications (Expected)

The Vivo X200 Pro is expected to feature a 6.78-inch display with a dynamic refresh rate ranging from 0.1Hz to 120Hz, ensuring smooth visuals for various content.

It is rumoured to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 flagship chipset, offering high performance for multitasking and gaming. The smartphone may equipped with a versatile camera setup, including a 50MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 200MP Zeiss APO telephoto lens paired with a V3+ imaging chip for enhanced photography.

To keep up with power demands, the Vivo X200 Pro packs a 6000mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting usage throughout the day. For selfies and video chats, there could be a 32MP snapper on the front.