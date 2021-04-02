हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vivo X60 Pro+

Vivo X60, X60 Pro, X60 Pro Plus unveiled in India: Check price and specifications

Priced at Rs 37,990 (X60 8+128GB), Rs 41,990 (X60 12+256GB), Rs 49,990 (X60 Pro 12+256GB) and Rs 69,990 (X60 Pro+ 12+256GB) all four variants will be available starting April 2, 2021 on vivo India e-store, Amazon.in, Flipkart, and other major e-commerce websites along with offline partner retail stores across India.

Vivo X60, X60 Pro, X60 Pro Plus unveiled in India: Check price and specifications
Vivo X60, X60 Pro, X60 Pro Plus unveiled in India: Check price and specs

Vivo has finally unveiled the new X60 flagship series which includes smartphones like X60, X60Pro, and X60Pro+.

The Vivo X60 series runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series 5G Mobile Platform. The X60 Pro+ comes with a soft vegan leather wrap in a stunning Emperor Blue color, whereas X60Pro and X60 variant will be available in two stunning color options- Midnight Black and Shimmer Blue.

Priced at Rs 37,990 (X60 8+128GB), Rs 41,990 (X60 12+256GB), Rs 49,990 (X60 Pro 12+256GB) and Rs 69,990 (X60 Pro+ 12+256GB) all four variants will be available starting April 2, 2021 on vivo India e-store, Amazon.in, Flipkart, and other major e-commerce websites along with offline partner retail stores across India.

Similar to Vivo X60 Pro, the X60 Pro+ is equipped with a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. Vivo X60 Pro+ comes with a 120Hz refresh rate display and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Vivo has collaborated with Zeiss to co-develop the camera on the Vivo X60 Pro+ which includes a 50 MP 1/1.3” ISOCELL GN1 primary sensor, a 48 MP Sony IMX598 ultrawide sensor, an 8MP periscope camera with 5x optical zoom, and a 32MP telephoto unit.

