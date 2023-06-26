Vivo X90s Launched With Powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ Processor, Check Price, Specs, More

New Delhi: The highly anticipated Vivo X90s has arrived, boasting an impressive array of specifications and features. The smartphone has finally launched in China starting at $553 (Rs 45,000) for a variant of 8/256 GB. It is already available to order from Vivo and partnering retailers in China and the sales will start on June 30.

Vivo X90s Specifications

So, Vivo has finally unveiled its latest X90 S in China. If you looking for specifications, you can see below.

Vivo X90s Display

Designed to impress, the Vivo X90s showcases a sleek and stylish bar form factor. With an IP64 rating, it offers resistance against dust and water, ensuring durability and longevity. The centerpiece of the device is its immersive 6.78-inch AMOLED display, delivering vibrant visuals and a resolution of 1260 x 2800 pixels.

Vivo X90s Processor, Chipset

Under the hood, the Vivo X90s is powered by the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ octa-core processor. This processor, coupled with the Immortalis-G715 MC11 GPU, promises smooth multitasking and efficient performance. The smartphone comes in two variants: 8 GB and 12 GB of RAM, providing ample memory for seamless app usage and multitasking. Additionally, it offers generous internal storage options of 256 GB and 512 GB, ensuring plenty of space for all your files, photos, and videos.

Vivo X90s Operating System, Android

Operating on Android 13 with OriginOS 3, the Vivo X90s offers a user-friendly interface and a host of customization options. To keep you connected throughout the day, the device is equipped with a non-removable Li-Po 4810 mAh battery. The 120W wired charging capability ensures that you can quickly recharge your device, with advertised speeds of 50% in just 8 minutes. Moreover, the smartphone supports reverse wired charging, allowing you to power up other compatible devices on the go.

Vivo X90s Camera

When it comes to photography, the Vivo X90s shines with its triple-camera setup. The rear camera configuration is rumored to include a 50 MP wide lens, a 12 MP telephoto lens, and a 12 MP ultrawide lens. These powerful lenses capture stunning images and offer features like dual-LED flash, HDR, and various shooting modes. On the front, the device is said to house a 32 MP wide-angle camera, ensuring exceptional selfie shots with rich detail.

With its impressive features and powerful specifications, the Vivo X90s is poised to make a mark in the smartphone market. It is not confirmed when the smartphone will be available for the Indian market.