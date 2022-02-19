हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vivo Y15s

Vivo Y15s affordable smartphone with 5000 mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs

Vivo has launched Vivo Y15s affordable smartphone in India. 

Vivo Y15s affordable smartphone with 5000 mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs

New Delhi: Vivo, on Friday (February 18), announced the launch of the Vivo Y15s affordable smartphone in India. The smartphone is backed by a 5000 mAh battery and comes in two colour options.  

"We are happy to introduce Vivo Y15s, which features a large 5000 mAh battery and a trendy design. Through our latest offering, we intend to build a solid portfolio by providing consumers with a diverse range of smartphones in a variety of categories," Yogendra Sriramula, Director, Brand Strategy, Vivo India, said in a statement.

Vivo Y15s Price 

Vivo Y15s is launched at a price point of Rs 10,990. The smartphone will be selling in two colors – Mystic Blue and Wave Green. 

Vivo Y15s Availability 

Vivo Y15s smartphone will be available on Vivo India E-Store and across all partner retail stores. The sale of the smartphone will begin starting February 18. 

Vivo Y15s Specs

Vivo Y15s is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB Storage. The smartphone runs on the latest Funtouch OS 11.1 (Android 11 Go Edition).  

Vivo Y15s is backed by a 5000mAh battery, and supports reverse charging – a feature that can turn the smartphone into a power bank. The company said that the ulti Turbo 3.0 enhances data connection, system processor speed and power-saving performance to a whole new level even after prolonged usage. 

Vivo Y15s Camera

Vivo Y15s packs a dual-camera set up in the back, with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP super macro camera. The smartphone is designed for everyday shooting, including Panorama, Face Beauty, Photo, Video, Live Photo, Time-Lapse, Pro Mode and Documents, providing a delightful photography experience. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S22 delivery begins on THIS date in India, check pricing

On the front side, Vivo Y15s boasts an 8MP selfie camera with an Aura screen light to make your pics stand out. Also Read: Bank of Baroda subscribes to 99,000 shares of IDRCL

 

