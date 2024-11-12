Vivo Y18t Smartphone Launched In India With Unisoc T612 Chipset Under Rs 10,000; Check Specs, Price

Vivo Y18t India Launch: Chinese electronic brand Vivo has launched the Vivo Y18t smartphone in the Indian market. The IP54-rated handset runs on a Unisoc T612 chipset with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The newly launched smartphone is available in two colour options: Gem Green and Space Black.

Notably, the Vivo Y18t is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that operates on Funtouch OS 14, which is based on Android 14.

Vivo Y18t Price In India And Availability

The smartphone is priced at Rs 9,499 in India for the single 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Consumers can purchase the Vivo Y18t smartphone via the Vivo India e-store and Flipkart.

Vivo Y18t Specifications

The handset features a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 720x1,612 pixels, offering up to a 90Hz refresh rate, 269ppi pixel density, and a peak brightness of 840 nits, providing clear visuals and smooth scrolling.

It is powered by a robust 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support, it delivers up to 62.53 hours of music playback and around 6.8 hours of PUBG gameplay on a single charge. (Also Read: OPPO Find X8 Series And ColorOS 15 India Launch Date Confirmed; Check Expected Specs)

For photography, the Vivo Y18t is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 0.08-megapixel secondary sensor, while the front houses an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Adding further, it has essential sensors like an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor, along with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure access.

For Connectivity, the smartphone supports Bluetooth 5.2, FM Radio, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, OTG, Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C port, offering a comprehensive range of modern connectivity solutions.