Vivo Y73 launched in India with 6.43-inch AMOLED display, check price, features, and other details

New Delhi: Vivo has launched the Y73 smartphone in India, adding another Y-series smartphone to its kitty. The newly launched smartphone sports a sleek design and is all set to give smartphones such as iQOO Z3, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, POCO X3 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 10i, a run for their money.

Vivo Y73 variants available in India

Vivo has launched the Y73 smartphone in two colour variants Diamond Flare and Roman Black. You can order the smartphone from Flipkart and offline stores starting today. Also Read: THIS company is giving free Samsung phones to over 7 lakh employees, because why not?

Vivo V73’s retail price in India

The Chinese company has priced the Vivo Y73 at Rs 20,990. The smartphone is available in only a single 8GB + 128GB storage configuration.

Vivo Y73 specifications

Vivo Y73 sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display that comes with Full HD+ resolution and a water-drop notch for the front camera. The display comes with a 60Hz refresh rate and HDR certification, and a fingerprint scanner.

The smart is also packed with a face unlock feature for additional security. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 processor, packed with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The 4000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support through USB Type-C ensures longer battery life.

Coming to cameras, the smartphone is packed with a 64MP primary shooter, along with a 2 MP sensor that improves the depth and macro photography. The 16MP front camera is provided with the smartphone for picture-perfect selfies. Also Read: Good news! THESE smartphone brands extend product warranty in India