Vivo Y75 5G with 5000 mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs, features

New Delhi: Vivo Y75 5G smartphone has been launched by Vivo in India on Thursday, December 27. The smartphone features a 50MP primary camera, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC chipset, 18W fast charging, 5000 mAh battery, and more.

Vivo Y75 5G Price

Vivo Y75 5G has been launched at a price point of Rs 21,990. Customers can buy the smartphone on Vivo India E-store, online websites, and across all retail stores starting today, January 27.

Vivo Y75 5G Features

Vivo Y75 5G comes with a 6.58-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD screen with 2408×1080 pixels resolution. The smartphone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The memory space can be increased up to 1TB using the microSD card slot.

Vivo Y75 5G comes with a side fingerprint sensor and runs on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery and supports 18W Type-C charging.

Vivo Y75 5G Camera

Vivo Y75 5G’s triple rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, coupled with a 2MP macro shooter with an f/2.0 aperture lens, and a 2MP bokeh camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

In the front, the Vivo Y75 comes with a 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens. The camera is powered by Vivo's Extreme Night AI-based algorithm. The smartphone comes with a record with front and rear cameras at the same time, in what could be the unique feature of the smartphone. Also Read: Budget 2022 Halwa Ceremony: Sweets distributed in FinMin, core staff to undergo lock-in

Vivo Y75 5G Variants

Vivo Y75 5G has been launched in two colour variants — Starlight Black and Glowing Galaxy. Also Read: US economy grew 5.7% in 2021 in a rebound from the 2020 recession

Live TV

#mute