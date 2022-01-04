Want to block a contact on WhatsApp? Here's how to do it

New Delhi: WhatsApp is the world's most popular instant messaging programme, allowing individuals to interact with one another from anywhere on the planet. While the messaging app allows users to stay in touch with friends, family, and new acquaintances, it can also be a source of unwanted contacts and privacy violations.

By banning particular contacts, you can stop receiving messages, calls, and status updates from them. You can also report them if you believe they are sending you harmful or spam content. Here's how you may prevent a contact or a phone number from speaking with you in the future using WhatsApp.

Contacts who have been blocked will no longer be able to contact you or send you messages. Contacts you've blocked will no longer be able to see your last seen, online, status updates, or changes to your profile photo. Blocking a contact does not delete them from your contacts list, and it does not remove you from the contact's phone list. To remove a contact from your phone's address book, you must first remove the contact from your phone's address book.

Block a contact

Open WhatsApp and select More options > Settings from the menu.

Blocked contacts may be found under Account > Privacy > Blocked contacts.

Add a new item.

You can either search for or choose the person you wish to block.

Here are a couple of alternative options for blocking a contact:

Open a chat window with the contact, then go to More choices > More > Block > BLOCK or REPORT AND BLOCK to report and block the phone.

Open a chat conversation with the contact, then touch the person's name > Block > BLOCK.

Block an unknown phone number

Start a WhatsApp conversation with an unknown phone number.

BLOCK must be pressed.

BLOCK or REPORT AND BLOCK will report and block the number, respectively.

If you mistakenly block a contact, you can undo it by following the instructions below:

Unblock a contact

Tap More options > Settings in WhatsApp.

Blocked contacts may be found under Account > Privacy > Blocked contacts.

To unlock a contact, tap on it.

Unblock the contact. Messages, calls, and status updates will now be sent and received between you and the contact.

You can also search for the blocked contact > tap and hold the contact > press Unblock contact.

Long-pressing a single message can likewise be used to report an account.

Long-press a single message to bring up the overflow menu.

Along with a confirmation notification and the choice to block, the option to report the contact will display.