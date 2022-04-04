Want to erase data from iPhone? Here’s how to do it

New Delhi: In today’s world, practically everyone stores all of their important data on their smartphone, whether it's bank information or another financial document. In such a case, if you lose or steal your smartphone, the data on it may be exploited. To avoid this, iOS allows iPhone users to locate the phone and wipe the data.

It is necessary to enable the Find My iPhone feature in order to wipe your iPhone data if it has been misplaced. Here's how to enable Find My iPhone.

Here’s how to go about it:

STEP1: Go to Settings.

STEP2: Now, in the search bar, type Apple ID.

STEP3: Now, in ID, enable the Find My iPhone feature.

STEP4: To locate your iPhone, navigate to http://icloud.com/find.

STEP5: Sign in using your Apple ID and password now.

STEP6: The position of your iPhone will be recognised and shown on your map.

STEP7: Mark your iPhone as "lost." To do so, activate the last mode in the window on the screen.

STEP8: Following that, an optional number must be entered.

STEP9: You will now be prompted to enter a personalised message.

STEP10: Following that, both of them display on the iPhone's screen, and the iPhone is locked with the passcode.

STEP11: Now, on the window on your screen, click the Erase button.

STEP12: Following that, your confirmation will be requested first.

STEP13: After you've confirmed, click Erase.

STEP14: All data on the phone will now be wiped.

