Want to get blue tick on Instagram? Follow THIS simple formula

New Delhi: Meta-owned Instagram gives users who have verified their accounts a blue tick, or as the company prefers to put it, a "verified badge." This emblem aids users in distinguishing between phony and real accounts of brands, celebrities, and other users on the platform. The blue tick should not be interpreted as "a symbol to show importance, authority, or subject area competence," Instagram specifically states.

The steps you can take to verify your Instagram account right now are listed below. Be aware that merely applying does not guarantee that you will receive the verified badge.

Additionally, if the account is found to be breaking any platform rules and standards, the company has the right to remove the badge whenever they see fit.

The process to get your Instagram account verified:

- Open the Instagram app.

- Login with credentials.

- Click on your profile picture.

- In the right corner, there are horizontal lines. Click on it.

- Click on the 'Settings' option from the menu.

- Click on the 'Account' option.

- Click on the 'Request Verification' option.

- Fill out the appropriate details.

- Upload all the required documents.

- Click on the 'Submit' option.

After submitting your request, you will find out within 30 days whether or not the account has been verified. If your request is turned down, you can apply again after 30 days. “Applying for a verified badge multiple times before receiving a decision will cancel your application,” Instagram said.