New Delhi: Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, a major shopping sale, is rapidly approaching on Amazon. The festival sale should happen around the end of this month, though the e-commerce platform has not yet specified a date. Along with the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, Flipkart’s big billion days sale is likely to be held. The offers that Amazon will offer during the sale have been extensively detailed.

There are lots of speculations floating in the market but reductions in the price of iPhones, notably the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series, are one of the most talked about topics. Interestingly, Flipkart will also offer significant savings on the iPhone 13 and other models at the same time. If you are an iPhone enthusiast this could be your chance. (Also Read: iPhone 14 Pro models might revive old battery percentage indicator)

The festival sales that Amazon and Flipkart have announced make now the ideal time to purchase a new iPhone model. Therefore, this is the ideal time to purchase an iPhone if you have been holding off. It is preferable to wait until the iPhone 14 launches before purchasing the iPhone 13 from an Amazon or Flipkart sale as Apple is anticipated to lower the price of both the iPhone 12 and 13 series after releasing the iPhone 14. (Also Read: Apple iPhone 14: Users will make calls or messages without a cellular network, here's HOW)

There are lots of intriguing offers in the upcoming sale on different brands and products of smartphones, televisions, and other electronic appliances. State Bank of India (SBI) and Amazon have teamed up for the sale to provide a 10 percent additional instant discount. This bank promotion will be accessible via SBI debit and credit cards.

The Big Billion Days offer has also been made public on Flipkart. Online reports and experts anticipate that the Amazon and Flipkart sales will take place at roughly the same time. In addition to the flat discount offer, Flipkart is providing a 10 percent immediate discount and for that e-commerce seller partnerships with ICICI and Axis Bank.