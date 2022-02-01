Want to invest in cryptocurrency? Check out THESE 10 cryptos to invest in 2022

If you’re in the search for low-cost cryptocurrencies to add to your investment portfolio - many digital assets can be purchased at a price of less than $10 per token.

This means that with a small investment, you can purchase a large number of coins across many different projects.

In this market insight, we review the 10 best cryptocurrency to buy in 2022 at a low entry price and the best crypto exchange to invest with.

Penny Cryptocurrency to Buy 2022

Not sure which cryptocurrency to buy? Below you will find a quickfire list of the 10 best cryptocurrency to invest in 2022.

Lucky Block - Overall Best New Cryptocurrency to Invest in 2022

Dogecoin - Low-Cost Cryptocurrency That Could be Undervalued

XRP - Large-Cap Cryptocurrency With a Low Token Price

Shiba Inu - Cheap Cryptocurrency to Buy With Huge Returns Last Year

Cardano - Top-Performing Cryptocurrency Backed by Academic Research

Tron - China-Based Cryptocurrency Competing With Ethereum

Decentraland - Cryptocurrency Project Offering 3D Gaming Worlds

SushiSwap - Decentralized Exchange With a Low-Cost DeFi Token

Stellar - Cheap and Fast Transactions for the Unbanked

The Graph - Blockchain Indexing Platform With Promising Cryptocurrency

Check out the 10 projects outlined above are the best new cryptocurrency to invest in 2022.

A Closer Look at the Best New Cryptocurrency to Buy 2022

The sections below offer an analysis of the 10 best cryptocurrency to buy in 2022.

Make sure you read our evaluation of each token before proceeding with an investment - and always do your own independent research.

1. Lucky Block - Overall Best New Cryptocurrency to Invest in 2022

Lucky Block is creating a global framework that will allow people from all over the world to access secure and decentralized lottery games. This is achieved by bringing the lottery sector to the blockchain arena - in conjunction with transparent smart contracts.

This means that when engaging with a Lucky Block lottery - you can be 100% sure that the outcome is legitimate and fair. Moreover, as the entire network is decentralized, players benefit from higher odds and greater payouts - as the ecosystem is free from central bodies.

In terms of its native token, Lucky Block recently concluded its pre-sale launch - which raised its entire hard cap in just 7 weeks. This means that 32.5% of the entire supply has already been sold. If, however, you think that Lucky Block is the best cryptocurrency to buy in 2022 - fear not.

Lucky Block is now available to buy via Pancakeswap. With an initial listing price of just $0.0021 - this means that you can invest in Lucky Block with any amount of capital that you wish.

Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product. No UK or EU investor protection.

2. Dogecoin - Low-Cost Cryptocurrency That Could be Undervalued

Founded in 2013, Dogecoin is one of the most established digital currencies in this space. The value of the token only took off in early 2021, though - which was a result of Elon Musk. That is to say, the Tesla CEO made various tweets about the long-term benefits of Dogecoin.

This had a domino effect in terms of pricing, with Dogecoin exploding by over 14,000% in the first five months of 2021 alone. Dogecoin has, however, since gone down in value - with a single token now available at a much more attractive price of sub-$0.20.

3. XRP - Large-Cap Cryptocurrency With a Low Token Price

XRP is a cheap cryptocurrency with a huge market cap. The project was launched in 2012 by Ripple - which is the same name as the technology that supports XRP transactions. XRP is popular with crypto investors, not least because its framework is being used by 200+ banks.

Put simply, banks are using Ripple and XRP to reduce the cost and transaction time of international transfers. When going through Ripple, transactions take 4-5 seconds at a fee of less than $0.01. In terms of pricing, you can buy XRP at less than $1.

4. Shiba Inu - Cheap Cryptocurrency to Buy With Huge Returns Last Year

Shiba Inu is a relatively new crypto - with the project first listing on a public exchange in August 2020. This digital token is perhaps the most successful project since Bitcoin in terms of growth - with Shiba Inu increasing by millions of percentage points since it was launched.

As of writing, Shiba Inu is worth over $10 billion in terms of its market capitalization - which makes it a top-20 project. Moreover, a $100 investment into Shiba Inu would get you almost 5 million tokens - which could make this the best cryptocurrency to buy in 2022 for value.

5. Cardano - Top-Performing Cryptocurrency Backed by Academic Research

Cardano is one of the most popular cryptocurrency to buy in 2022 - not least because the team behind the project work with ​​world-leading academics on fundamental research. Although this often results in a slow-and-steady approach to development - the academic framework of Cardano is appealing to many investors.

In fact, Cardano - as of writing, is carrying a market capitalization of almost $35 billion. The good news, however, is that its native token - ADA, is trading at just over $1 - so you don't need a large capital outlay to invest.

6. Tron - China-Based Cryptocurrency Competing With Ethereum

Tron is another cryptocurrency to keep an eye on this year - with the China-based project looking to compete with Ethereum as the de-facto smart contract platform. Founded in 2018 by Justin Sun, Tron is actually a better-performing network than Ethereum.

This is the case in terms of transaction fees, speed, and scalability. Moreover, value investors might find the token price of Tron more attractive than its Ethereum counterpart. After all, while Ethereum trades for thousands of dollars - Tron can be purchased at less than $0.10.

7. Decentraland - Cryptocurrency Project Offering 3D Gaming World

Next up on our list of the best new cryptocurrency to buy in 2022 is Decentraland. In its most basic form, this project offers a 3D gaming world that allows users to buy plots of land and subsequently build real estate.

This virtual real estate can then be sold on the open marketplace in exchange for the project’s native cryptocurrency - MANA. Some virtual items in Decentraland have since sold for over $1 million, so it makes sense that MANA is one of the most promising cryptocurrency to buy in 2022.

8. SushiSwap - Decentralized Exchange With a Low-Cost DeFi Token

SushiSwap is one of the most popular cryptocurrency to buy in 2022 for those looking to gain exposure to decentralized finance. More specifically, SushiSwap is an online platform that allows traders to buy and sell digital tokens without requiring a third party.

Many believe that decentralized exchanges like SushiSwap will eventually replace centralized operators. As such, the project’s native token - SUSHI, is one of the best altcoins to purchase right now. With a market capitalization of less than $1 billion - there is still plenty of upside left.

9. Stellar - Cheap and Fast Transactions for the Unbanked

Stellar was founded back in 2014 with the view of ‘banking the unbanked’ through the use of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. This project actually offers a very similar framework to Ripple - insofar that transactions are super cheap and average a processing time of just 4-5 seconds.

With that said, while Ripple caters to financial institutions, Stellar provides a framework for the unbanked to send and receive funds internationally without paying high fees or experiencing long waiting periods. This is the case regardless of which currencies are being transferred.

10. The Graph - Blockchain Indexing Platform With Promising Cryptocurrency

The final project to consider from our list of the 10 best cryptocurrency to invest in is The Graph. This digital asset project specializes in something known as ‘blockchain indexing’. In simple terms, this means that The Graph can index large data sets that clog up blockchain networks.

Moreover, The Graph also has a native digital currency - the GRT token. This digital asset is also one of the cheapest to buy too - with a single token costing less than $0.50 as of writing.

Conclusion

This market analysis has reviewed the potentially 10 best new crypto to invest in 2022 for readers wondering which cryptocurrency to buy.

We’ve covered a wide variety of the best altcoins and tokens, and found that Lucky Block is the overall most promising crypto asset right now.

If you missed the Lucky Block pre-sale, you can now buy LBLOCK tokens via Pancakeswap.

