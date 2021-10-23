Want to learn English? THIS new Google Search feature will help you; here’s how

New Delhi: Google had a Pixel launch event earlier this week, during which it unveiled the Pixel 6 range of smartphones. The company then made minor but significant changes to its Gmail and Google Docs systems. However, the company isn't finished with the upgrades just yet.

Google Search is the most recent Google service to receive an update. Google recently revealed a new option for its customers to improve their English skills by utilising Google Search. It will also assist Google Search users who are fluent in the language in learning new words and therefore improve their language skills.

“Understanding the meaning of new words helps unlock information for people as they go about their daily lives, and worldwide in September, according to Google Trends the top-searched English definitions were “introvert” followed by “integrity.” With this in mind, we’ve created an easy-to-use feature that not only helps you learn about different words, but also sparks your curiosity,” Google wrote in a blog post.

Simply put, Google Search's new function helps users learn new English terms on a daily basis through notifications that they must first subscribe to. Users who have subscribed will receive daily notifications with new terms. It can be tedious to learn a new word and its meaning. It's also likely that after a few days, users will forget about it. As a result, in order to assist users learn and remember a term, Google Search will also tell them a fascinating fact about the globe, which will aid their memory.

How to subscribe to Google Search feature

It's really easy to subscribe to this feature in Google Search. To join up, users simply need to use Google Search to search up the definition of any English word, then click the bell icon in the top right corner.

This functionality is currently only available in English. Google said that “there are words tailored to both English learners and fluent speakers alike, and soon you will be able to choose different difficulty levels.”

