New Delhi: It is now possible to stay connected 24 hours a day, seven days a week, thanks to messaging applications like WhatsApp, Messenger, and Telegram. Messaging apps like WhatsApp, Messenger, and Telegram have essentially brought us closer while being thousands of miles apart. Chat apps may make us feel like we're sitting in a room with a friend or family, whether it's for a festival or just a regular conversation. This is how pervasive these apps are in our life.

While keeping connected is a wonderful feeling, it can also be overwhelming at times. Having a constant barrage of messages all the time might be irritating, especially in chat groups with several participants. Thankfully, all of these applications have a mute feature that allows you to silence a group chat or a specific discussion for a certain period of time or indefinitely. Here’s how to mute conversation in Messenger, WhatsApp, and Telegram.

How to mute chats on WhatsApp

WhatsApp allows you to silence your personal and group messages for up to 8 hours, a week, or indefinitely. Here's how to go about it.

Go to the WhatsApp chat you wish to mute.

Long press on the chat's profile symbol.

On the top, you'll notice a mute icon.

When you tap it, you'll see three options: 8 hours, 1 week, and Always.

Select the desired box and press the OK button. Done.

How to mute chats on Facebook Messenger

You can also mute notifications on Facebook Messenger. This is how you go about doing it.

Long press on the contact you want to mute in Messenger.

Mute message notifications, mute call notifications, and mute message and call notifications are the three options available.

Choose the path you want to take. The last option disables call and message notifications for that contact.

It's finished when you tap OK.

How to mute chats on Telegram

Another popular chat app that allows you to mute conversations is Telegram. It works in a similar way to WhatsApp.

Long press the chat that you wish to mute in Telegram.

At the top of the page, you'll see a mute option.

You can mute chat for an hour, an hour and a half.

You're done once you've chosen the choice.

