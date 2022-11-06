Want to send photos in high quality on WhatsApp? Here's the step-by-step guide

New Delhi: Be it an office or home in India, it is difficult to fathom communicating without WhatsApp. It is the most widely used instant messaging platform in India, enabling its 390 million users to exchange photographs and videos in addition to texts. However, there is a drawback that the majority of users encounter and find annoying when sending photos via WhatsApp: the images are appallingly compressed.

Your image's quality deteriorates to the point that it loses its luster. You may no longer choose to use the awful photo compression but the new improvements to the media sharing service over the previous few months by the Meta-owned app for the tech-savvy users exempted from the problem.

Using WhatsApp's function, you can transmit photos in their highest possible quality. In essence, all it does is send slightly higher-quality photographs than it does by default. Although not identical to the original quality, WhatsApp's top quality is unquestionably superior.

A step-by-step guide to send photos in high quality through WhatsApp:



- Open your WhatsApp.

- Go to the settings option.

- Click on the storage and data settings option.

- Click on the media upload quality option.

- Change photo quality option to best quality option.