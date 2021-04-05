Want to turn on the Dark Mode feature on Twitter? Here’s how to do it

Have you heard of the Dark Mode feature on Google and Apple? Apart from these, Twitter also has a dark theme that is not very easily accessible and there are different ways and means to turn it on based on the usage of the app.

Here’s how to turn the dark mode on your Twitter application.

Step 1: Open the Twitter app (Android).

Step 2: Tap on the menu button on the top left corner.

Step 3: Scroll down to enter “Settings and privacy.”

Step 4: Tap on “Display and sound”.

Step 5: Tap on the “Dark Mode.”

Step 6: Here, you can turn on or off the mode.

Step 7: You can also choose to automatically activate dark mode at sunset.

Choose the setting you prefer and exit.

