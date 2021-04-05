हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Twitter

Want to turn on the Dark Mode feature on Twitter? Here’s how to do it

Twitter also has a dark theme that is not very easily accessible and there are different ways and means to turn it on based on the usage of the app. Here’s how to turn the dark mode on your Twitter application.

Want to turn on the Dark Mode feature on Twitter? Here’s how to do it

Have you heard of the Dark Mode feature on Google and Apple? Apart from these, Twitter also has a dark theme that is not very easily accessible and there are different ways and means to turn it on based on the usage of the app.

Here’s how to turn the dark mode on your Twitter application.

Step 1: Open the Twitter app (Android).

Step 2: Tap on the menu button on the top left corner.

Step 3: Scroll down to enter “Settings and privacy.”

Step 4: Tap on “Display and sound”.

Step 5: Tap on the “Dark Mode.”

Step 6: Here, you can turn on or off the mode.

Step 7: You can also choose to automatically activate dark mode at sunset.

Choose the setting you prefer and exit.

 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TwitterTwitter Dark ModeTwitter featuresTwitter usersTwitter Dark Mode feature
Next
Story

LG announces closure of the smartphone business

Must Watch

PT33M28S

Deshhit: Watch nation's top news in detail, April 05, 2021