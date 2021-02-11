Want to win exciting prizes on Valentine’s Day? Here’s what Garena: Free Fire, Call of Duty: Mobile have for gamers

Tis’ the season of love! And it’s an add on for the gaming enthusiasts as Garena: Free Fire has come up with a Valentine’s Day event where players can take part in a lucky spin and they can win exciting prizes. Known as Valentine’s Star, players will be able to spin the said star to win prizes.

The winners will get prizes which include the unique Power of Love Gloo Wall, Rose bandana, Valentine’s Fox skin for the Spirit Fox pet and more.

The process includes that the first spin will be free for all players and more items will be added with each subsequent spin and all the grand prizes can be won with 10 spins and this event ends on February 18.

Meanwhile, another event called Valentine’s Wish hosted by Garena allows players to ‘wish’ and draw a prize pool. These prizes will be drawn from a prize pool. Players can either make a single wish or 11 wishes in one go. Items in the prize pool include the Heartbreak Cupid Bundle, Sweetheart Cupid Bundle, SCAR-Cupid, AK47-Valentines and more. This event ends on Valentine's Day itself- February 14.

Also, the Sweet Valentine Crate in Call of Duty: Mobile provides an opportunity for players to win Anime/Valentine’s Day themed items which include the Tank-Knockout, Anime Enthusiast Calling Card and Mecha Spray. However, there is no guarantee of winning a grand prize after buying a crate. Further, there is a chance to win duplicate items, which will then be converted to credits.

And if you are adamant in winning a guaranteed Valentine’s Day item, then Call of Duty: Mobile’s Valentine bundle which includes Valentine skins for the wingsuit, parachute, backpack and grenade. It also features Hearts skins for the wingsuit and ATV.