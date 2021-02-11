हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Valentine’s Day

Want to win exciting prizes on Valentine’s Day? Here’s what Garena: Free Fire, Call of Duty: Mobile have for gamers

And if you are adamant in winning a guaranteed Valentine’s Day item, then Call of Duty: Mobile’s Valentine bundle which includes Valentine skins for the wingsuit, parachute, backpack and grenade. It also features Hearts skins for the wingsuit and ATV.

Want to win exciting prizes on Valentine’s Day? Here’s what Garena: Free Fire, Call of Duty: Mobile have for gamers

Tis’ the season of love! And it’s an add on for the gaming enthusiasts as Garena: Free Fire has come up with a Valentine’s Day event where players can take part in a lucky spin and they can win exciting prizes. Known as Valentine’s Star,  players will be able to spin the said star to win prizes. 

The winners will get prizes which include the unique Power of Love Gloo Wall, Rose bandana, Valentine’s Fox skin for the Spirit Fox pet and more.

The process includes that the first spin will be free for all players and more items will be added with each subsequent spin and all the grand prizes can be won with 10 spins and this event ends on February 18.

Meanwhile, another event called Valentine’s Wish hosted by Garena allows players to ‘wish’ and draw a prize pool. These prizes will be drawn from a prize pool. Players can either make a single wish or 11 wishes in one go. Items in the prize pool include the Heartbreak Cupid Bundle, Sweetheart Cupid Bundle, SCAR-Cupid, AK47-Valentines and more. This event ends on Valentine's Day itself- February 14.

Also, the Sweet Valentine Crate in Call of Duty: Mobile provides an opportunity for players to win Anime/Valentine’s Day themed items which include the Tank-Knockout, Anime Enthusiast Calling Card and Mecha Spray. However, there is no guarantee of winning a grand prize after buying a crate. Further, there is a chance to win duplicate items, which will then be converted to credits.

And if you are adamant in winning a guaranteed Valentine’s Day item, then Call of Duty: Mobile’s Valentine bundle which includes Valentine skins for the wingsuit, parachute, backpack and grenade. It also features Hearts skins for the wingsuit and ATV.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Valentine’s DayGarena: Free FireCall of Duty: MobileValentine's Day 2021Video games
Next
Story

Alert! Update your Google Chrome browser if you want to be safe, warns CERT-In

Must Watch

PT15M27S

Difficulties in rescue due to increase in water level of river- SDRF